Motion Along a Coordinate Line
Exercises 1–6 give the positions s = f(t) of a body moving on a coordinate line, with s in meters and t in seconds.
b. Find the body’s speed and acceleration at the endpoints of the interval.
s = 25/t² − 5/t, 1 ≤ t ≤ 5
Motion Along a Coordinate Line
Exercises 1–6 give the positions s = f(t) of a body moving on a coordinate line, with s in meters and t in seconds.
b. Find the body’s speed and acceleration at the endpoints of the interval.
s = 25/t² − 5/t, 1 ≤ t ≤ 5
A sliding ladder
A 13-ft ladder is leaning against a house when its base starts to slide away. By the time the base is 12 ft from the house, the base is moving at the rate of 5 ft/sec.
b. At what rate is the area of the triangle formed by the ladder, wall, and ground changing then?
Suppose that the functions f and g and their derivatives with respect to x have the following values at x = 0 and x = 1.
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Find the derivatives with respect to x of the following combinations at the given value of x.
b. f(x)g³(x), x = 0
Hauling in a dinghy A dinghy is pulled toward a dock by a rope from the bow through a ring on the dock 6 ft above the bow. The rope is hauled in at the rate of 2 ft/sec.
b. At what rate is the angle θ changing at this instant (see the figure)?
By computing the first few derivatives and looking for a pattern, find the following derivatives.
b. d¹¹⁰/dx¹¹⁰ (sin x − 3 cos x)
Temperature The given graph shows the outside temperature T in °F, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
b. At what time does the temperature increase most rapidly? Decrease most rapidly? What is the rate for each of those times?