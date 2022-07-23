b. Slopes on a tangent curve What is the smallest value the slope of the curve can ever have on the interval −2 < x < 2? Give reasons for your answer.
Motion Along a Coordinate Line
Exercises 1–6 give the positions s = f(t) of a body moving on a coordinate line, with s in meters and t in seconds.
b. Find the body’s speed and acceleration at the endpoints of the interval.
s = 25/t² − 5/t, 1 ≤ t ≤ 5
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Key Concepts
Derivative
Velocity and Speed
Second Derivative and Acceleration
Average single-family home prices P (in thousands of dollars) in Sacramento, California, are shown in the accompanying figure from the beginning of 2006 through the end of 2015.
b. Estimate home prices at the end of
i) 2007 ii) 2012 iii) 2015
A sliding ladder
A 13-ft ladder is leaning against a house when its base starts to slide away. By the time the base is 12 ft from the house, the base is moving at the rate of 5 ft/sec.
b. At what rate is the area of the triangle formed by the ladder, wall, and ground changing then?
Quadratic approximations
b. Find the quadratic approximation to f(x) = 1/(1 − x) at x = 0.
By computing the first few derivatives and looking for a pattern, find the following derivatives.
b. d¹¹⁰/dx¹¹⁰ (sin x − 3 cos x)
Temperature The given graph shows the outside temperature T in °F, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
b. At what time does the temperature increase most rapidly? Decrease most rapidly? What is the rate for each of those times?