In Exercises 83–88, find equations for the lines that are tangent, and the lines that are normal, to the curve at the given point.
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x + √xy = 6, (4, 1)
In Exercises 83–88, find equations for the lines that are tangent, and the lines that are normal, to the curve at the given point.
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x + √xy = 6, (4, 1)
[Technology Exercise]
Graph the curves in Exercises 39–48.
a. Where do the graphs appear to have vertical tangent lines?
b. Confirm your findings in part (a) with limit calculations. But before you do, read the introduction to Exercises 37 and 38.
y = 4x²/⁵ − 2x
In Exercises 53 and 54, find both dy/dx (treating y as a differentiable function of x) and dx/dy (treating x as a differentiable function of y). How do dy/dx and dx/dy seem to be related?
54. x³ + y² = sin²y
Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–12, find the first and second derivatives.
y = x² + x + 8
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
xy² − 4x³/² − y = 0
Falling meteorite The velocity of a heavy meteorite entering Earth’s atmosphere is inversely proportional to √s when it is s km from Earth’s center. Show that the meteorite’s acceleration is inversely proportional to s².