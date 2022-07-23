Parallel tangent lines Find the two points where the curve x² + xy + y² = 7 crosses the x-axis, and show that the tangent lines to the curve at these points are parallel. What is the common slope of these tangent lines?
[Technology Exercise]
Graph the curves in Exercises 39–48.
a. Where do the graphs appear to have vertical tangent lines?
b. Confirm your findings in part (a) with limit calculations. But before you do, read the introduction to Exercises 37 and 38.
y = 4x²/⁵ − 2x
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Key Concepts
Vertical Tangent Lines
Limit Calculations
Derivative of a Function
In Exercises 83–88, find equations for the lines that are tangent, and the lines that are normal, to the curve at the given point.
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x + √xy = 6, (4, 1)
Suppose that the function v in the Derivative Product Rule has a constant value c. What does the Derivative Product Rule then say? What does this say about the Derivative Constant Multiple Rule?
In Exercises 53 and 54, find both dy/dx (treating y as a differentiable function of x) and dx/dy (treating x as a differentiable function of y). How do dy/dx and dx/dy seem to be related?
54. x³ + y² = sin²y
Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–12, find the first and second derivatives.
y = x² + x + 8
Falling meteorite The velocity of a heavy meteorite entering Earth’s atmosphere is inversely proportional to √s when it is s km from Earth’s center. Show that the meteorite’s acceleration is inversely proportional to s².