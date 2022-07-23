Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.
f(x) = { 2x + tan x, x ≥ 0
x², x < 0
218
views
In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.
f(x) = { 2x + tan x, x ≥ 0
x², x < 0
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
s = cos⁴ (1 - 2t)
____
Find the linearization of ƒ(x) = 2/ (1 - x) + √1 + x - 3.1 at x = 0.
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = 3 .
(5x² + sin 2x)³/²
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
__
s = √ t .
1 + √ t
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
y = (1 / 18)(3x − 2)⁶ + (4 − (1 / 2x²))⁻¹