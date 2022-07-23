Textbook Question
Second Derivatives
In Exercises 19–26, use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx and then d²y/dx². Write the solutions in terms of x and y only.
x²/³ + y²/³ = 1
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Second Derivatives
In Exercises 19–26, use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx and then d²y/dx². Write the solutions in terms of x and y only.
x²/³ + y²/³ = 1
Find the first and second derivatives of the functions in Exercises 33–38.
w = ((1 + 3z) / 3z) (3 − z)
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Find the linearization of ƒ(x) = 2/ (1 - x) + √1 + x - 3.1 at x = 0.
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = 3 .
(5x² + sin 2x)³/²
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
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s = √ t .
1 + √ t
In Exercises 51 and 52, find dp/dq.
p³ + 4pq - 3q² = 2