Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.
f(x) = { 2x + tan x, x ≥ 0
x², x < 0
218
views
In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.
f(x) = { 2x + tan x, x ≥ 0
x², x < 0
The diameter of a sphere is measured as 100 ± 1 cm and the volume is calculated from this measurement. Estimate the percentage error in the volume calculation.
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = 3 .
(5x² + sin 2x)³/²
Linearization for Approximation
In Exercises 7–12, find a linearization at a suitably chosen integer near a at which the given function and its derivative are easy to evaluate.
f(x) = ∛x, a = 8.5
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
__
s = √ t .
1 + √ t
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
y = (1 / 18)(3x − 2)⁶ + (4 − (1 / 2x²))⁻¹