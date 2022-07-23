Chain Rule

The Chain Rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y is composed of two functions u and v, such that y = f(g(x)), then the derivative of y with respect to x is the product of the derivative of f with respect to g and the derivative of g with respect to x. This rule is essential for finding derivatives of functions like s = cos⁴(1 - 2t), where multiple layers of functions are involved.