Differential Approximation

Differential approximation is a method used to estimate the change in a function's value based on the change in its input. For a function f(x), the differential df is given by f'(x)dx, where f'(x) is the derivative of f with respect to x, and dx is the change in x. This concept helps in estimating small changes in the output, such as the area of a circle, due to small changes in the input, like the radius.