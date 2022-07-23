The radius r of a circle is measured with an error of at most 2%. What is the maximum corresponding percentage error in computing the circle’s
b. area?
The radius r of a circle is measured with an error of at most 2%. What is the maximum corresponding percentage error in computing the circle’s
b. area?
Temperatures in Fairbanks, Alaska The graph in the accompanying figure shows the average Fahrenheit temperature in Fairbanks, Alaska, during a typical 365-day year. The equation that approximates the temperature on day x is
y = 37 sin[(2π/365)(x − 101)] + 25
and is graphed in the accompanying figure.
b. About how many degrees per day is the temperature increasing when it is increasing at its fastest?
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Right circular cylinder The total surface area S of a right circular cylinder is related to the base radius r and height h by the equation S = 2πr² + 2πrh.
b. How is dS/dt related to dh/dt if r is constant?
Computer Explorations
Use a CAS to perform the following steps in Exercises 55–62.
b. Using implicit differentiation, find a formula for the derivative dy/dx and evaluate it at the given point P.
x√(1 + 2y) + y = x², P(1,0)
Generalizing the Product Rule The Derivative Product Rule gives the formula
d/dx (uv) = u (dv/dx) + (du/dx) v
for the derivative of the product uv of two differentiable functions of x.
b. What is the formula for the derivative of the product u₁u₂u₃u₄ of four differentiable functions of x?
Area The area A of a triangle with sides of lengths a and b enclosing an angle of measure θ is
A = (1/2) ab sinθ.
b. How is dA/dt related to dθ/dt and da/dt if only b is constant?