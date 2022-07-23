Sum Rule of Derivatives

The sum rule states that the derivative of the sum of two functions is equal to the sum of their derivatives. Mathematically, if h(x) = ƒ(x) + g(x), then h'(x) = ƒ'(x) + g'(x). This rule is essential for solving the given problem, as it allows us to find the derivative of the combination ƒ(x) + 1 by simply using the derivative of ƒ(x) since the derivative of a constant (1) is zero.