Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval
Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be
a. differentiable?
Give reasons for your answers.
Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval
Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be
a. differentiable?
Give reasons for your answers.
Use the linear approximation (1 + x)ᵏ ≈ 1 + kx to find an approximation for the function f(x) for values of x near zero.
a. f(x) = (1 − x)⁶
Tolerance
a. About how accurately must the interior diameter of a 10-m-high cylindrical storage tank be measured to calculate the tank’s volume to within 1% of its true value?
In Exercises 47 and 48, find an equation for
(a) the tangent line to the curve at P
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Quadratic approximations
a. Let Q(x) = b₀ + b₁(x − a) + b₂(x − a)² be a quadratic approximation to f(x) at x = a with these properties:
i. Q(a) = f(a)
ii. Q′(a) = f′(a)
iii. Q″(a) = f″(a).
Determine the coefficients b₀, b₁, and b₂.
Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval
Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be
a. differentiable?
Give reasons for your answers.