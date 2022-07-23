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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.9.45a
Chapter 3, Problem 3.9.45a

The radius r of a circle is measured with an error of at most 2%. What is the maximum corresponding percentage error in computing the circle’s


a. circumference?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between the radius and the circumference of a circle. The formula for the circumference C of a circle is given by: C=2πr.
Recognize that the error in the radius will affect the circumference. If the radius r has an error, the circumference C will also have an error. We need to find the relationship between the percentage error in r and the percentage error in C.
Use the concept of differentials to approximate the error in the circumference. The differential of the circumference dC is given by: dC=2πdr.
Calculate the relative error in the circumference. The relative error in C is given by: dCC=2πdr2πr=drr.
Since the error in the radius is at most 2%, the maximum percentage error in the circumference is the same as the percentage error in the radius, which is 2%.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Differential Error Analysis

Differential error analysis involves using calculus to approximate the change in a function's output based on small changes in its input. For a function f(x), the differential df represents the change in f due to a small change dx in x. This concept is crucial for understanding how errors in measurement propagate through calculations.
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Determining Error and Relative Error

Circumference of a Circle

The circumference of a circle is calculated using the formula C = 2πr, where r is the radius. Understanding this formula is essential because it directly relates the radius to the circumference, allowing us to analyze how errors in measuring the radius affect the circumference.
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Evaluate Composite Functions - Values on Unit Circle

Percentage Error

Percentage error quantifies the error in a measurement as a percentage of the true value. It is calculated as (error/true value) × 100%. In this context, understanding percentage error helps in determining how a 2% error in the radius measurement affects the calculated circumference.
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Determining Error and Relative Error
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval


Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be


a. differentiable?


Give reasons for your answers.

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views
Textbook Question

Use the linear approximation (1 + x)ᵏ ≈ 1 + kx to find an approximation for the function f(x) for values of x near zero.


a. f(x) = (1 − x)⁶

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Textbook Question

Tolerance


a. About how accurately must the interior diameter of a 10-m-high cylindrical storage tank be measured to calculate the tank’s volume to within 1% of its true value?

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 47 and 48, find an equation for


(a) the tangent line to the curve at P


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255
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Textbook Question

Quadratic approximations


a. Let Q(x) = b₀ + b₁(x − a) + b₂(x − a)² be a quadratic approximation to f(x) at x = a with these properties:


i. Q(a) = f(a)

ii. Q′(a) = f′(a)

iii. Q″(a) = f″(a).


Determine the coefficients b₀, b₁, and b₂.

168
views
Textbook Question

Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval


Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be


a. differentiable?


Give reasons for your answers.

196
views