Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.2.45a
Chapter 3, Problem 3.2.45a

Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval


Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be


a. differentiable?


Give reasons for your answers.
Graph of a linear function with endpoints at (-3, 2) and (2, -2) over the interval from -3 to 2 on a coordinate plane.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the graph of the function over the interval D: [-3, 2]. The function is represented by a straight line, which suggests it is a linear function.
Recall that a function is differentiable at a point if it is continuous at that point and has a defined derivative there. Linear functions are differentiable everywhere on their domain.
Check the endpoints of the interval, x = -3 and x = 2. At x = -3, the function is continuous and the derivative exists because the line extends smoothly from this point. At x = 2, the function is also continuous and the derivative exists as the line ends smoothly.
Since the function is a straight line, it is differentiable at every point in the interval D: [-3, 2]. There are no corners, cusps, or vertical tangents that would make the function non-differentiable at any point.
Conclude that the function is differentiable at all points in the domain D: [-3, 2] because it is a linear function, which is inherently differentiable across its entire domain.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Differentiability

A function is differentiable at a point if it has a defined derivative at that point, meaning the function's graph has a tangent line that is well-defined. This requires the function to be continuous at that point and for the left-hand and right-hand derivatives to be equal. Points where the graph has sharp corners, vertical tangents, or discontinuities indicate non-differentiability.
Recommended video:
05:53
Finding Differentials

Continuity

A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. This means there are no breaks, jumps, or holes in the graph at that point. For a function to be continuous over an interval, it must be continuous at every point within that interval.
Recommended video:
05:34
Intro to Continuity

Closed Interval

A closed interval, denoted as [a, b], includes all numbers between a and b, as well as the endpoints a and b themselves. In the context of calculus, analyzing functions over closed intervals is important for determining properties like continuity and differentiability at the endpoints, which can behave differently than points within the interval.
Recommended video:
11:11
Improper Integrals: Infinite Intervals
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval


Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be


a. differentiable?


Give reasons for your answers.

150
views
Textbook Question

The radius r of a circle is measured with an error of at most 2%. What is the maximum corresponding percentage error in computing the circle’s


a. circumference?

196
views
Textbook Question

Find y'' if:


a. y = csc x

299
views
Textbook Question

Quadratic approximations


a. Let Q(x) = b₀ + b₁(x − a) + b₂(x − a)² be a quadratic approximation to f(x) at x = a with these properties:


i. Q(a) = f(a)

ii. Q′(a) = f′(a)

iii. Q″(a) = f″(a).


Determine the coefficients b₀, b₁, and b₂.

168
views
Textbook Question

Interpreting Derivative Values


Effectiveness of a drug On a scale from 0 to 1, the effectiveness E of a pain-killing drug t hours after entering the bloodstream is displayed in the accompanying figure.


" style="" width="240">

a. At what times does the effectiveness appear to be increasing? What is true about the derivative at those times?

189
views
Textbook Question

If the original 24 m edge length x of a cube decreases at the rate of 5 m/min, when x = 3 m at what rate does the cube’s

a. surface area change?

191
views