Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval
Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be
a. differentiable?
Give reasons for your answers.
Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval
Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be
a. differentiable?
Give reasons for your answers.
The radius r of a circle is measured with an error of at most 2%. What is the maximum corresponding percentage error in computing the circle’s
a. circumference?
Tolerance
a. About how accurately must the interior diameter of a 10-m-high cylindrical storage tank be measured to calculate the tank’s volume to within 1% of its true value?
Find y'' if:
a. y = csc x
In Exercises 47 and 48, find an equation for
(a) the tangent line to the curve at P
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Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval
Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be
a. differentiable?
Give reasons for your answers.