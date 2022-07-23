b. Slopes on a tangent curve What is the smallest value the slope of the curve can ever have on the interval −2 < x < 2? Give reasons for your answer.
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51–54,
b. Graph y = f(x) and y = f'(x) side by side using separate sets of coordinate axes, and answer the following questions.
y = x⁴/4
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Key Concepts
Function Graphing
Derivative
Relationship Between Function and Derivative
The Reciprocal Rule
b. Show that the Reciprocal Rule and the Derivative Product Rule together imply the Derivative Quotient Rule.
Particle motion At time t ≥ 0, the velocity of a body moving along the horizontal s-axis is v = t² − 4t + 3.
b. When is the body moving forward? Backward?
Average single-family home prices P (in thousands of dollars) in Sacramento, California, are shown in the accompanying figure from the beginning of 2006 through the end of 2015.
b. Estimate home prices at the end of
i) 2007 ii) 2012 iii) 2015
Common linear approximations at x = 0 Find the linearizations of the following functions at x = 0.
b. cos x
Suppose that functions ƒ(x) and g(x) and their first derivatives have the following values at x = 0 and x = 1.
x ƒ(x) g(x) ƒ'(x) g'(x)
0 1 1 -3 1/2
1 3 5 1/2 -4
Find the first derivatives of the following combinations at the given value of x.
b. ƒ(x)g²(x), x = 0