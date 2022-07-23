Right circular cone The lateral surface area S of a right circular cone is related to the base radius r and height h by the equation
______
S = πr √ r² + h².
b. How is dS/dt related to dh/dt if r is constant?
Right circular cone The lateral surface area S of a right circular cone is related to the base radius r and height h by the equation
______
S = πr √ r² + h².
b. How is dS/dt related to dh/dt if r is constant?
Analyzing Motion Using Graphs
[Technology Exercise] Exercises 31–34 give the position function s = f(t) of an object moving along the s-axis as a function of time t. Graph f together with the velocity function v(t) = ds/dt = f'(t) and the acceleration function a(t) = d²s/dt² = f''(t). Comment on the object’s behavior in relation to the signs and values of v and a. Include in your commentary such topics as the following:
b. When does it move to the left (down) or to the right (up)?
s = 200t - 16t², 0 ≤ t ≤ 12.5 (a heavy object fired straight up from Earth’s surface at 200 ft/sec)
Particle motion At time t ≥ 0, the velocity of a body moving along the horizontal s-axis is v = t² − 4t + 3.
b. When is the body moving forward? Backward?
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51–54,
b. Graph y = f(x) and y = f'(x) side by side using separate sets of coordinate axes, and answer the following questions.
y = x⁴/4
Suppose that functions ƒ(x) and g(x) and their first derivatives have the following values at x = 0 and x = 1.
x ƒ(x) g(x) ƒ'(x) g'(x)
0 1 1 -3 1/2
1 3 5 1/2 -4
Find the first derivatives of the following combinations at the given value of x.
b. ƒ(x)g²(x), x = 0
Recovering a function from its derivative
b. Repeat part (a), assuming that the graph starts at (−2, 0) instead of (−2, 3).