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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.6.83b
Chapter 3, Problem 3.6.83b

b. Slopes on a tangent curve What is the smallest value the slope of the curve can ever have on the interval −2 < x < 2? Give reasons for your answer.

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First, identify the function for which you need to find the slope of the tangent. The slope of the tangent at any point on a curve is given by the derivative of the function at that point.
Calculate the derivative of the function. This derivative will represent the slope of the tangent line at any point x on the curve.
Determine the critical points of the derivative by setting the derivative equal to zero and solving for x. These points are where the slope could potentially be at a minimum or maximum.
Evaluate the derivative at the critical points and also at the endpoints of the interval (x = -2 and x = 2) to find the slope values. Since the interval is open, consider the behavior of the derivative as x approaches these endpoints.
Compare the slope values obtained from the critical points and the endpoints to determine the smallest slope value on the interval -2 < x < 2. This will be the minimum slope of the tangent on the given interval.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative

The derivative of a function at a point provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve at that point. It is a fundamental tool in calculus for understanding how a function changes. In this context, finding the smallest slope involves determining the minimum value of the derivative over the given interval.
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Derivatives

Critical Points

Critical points occur where the derivative of a function is zero or undefined. These points are potential candidates for local minima or maxima. To find the smallest slope on the interval, one must evaluate the derivative at critical points and endpoints to identify the minimum value.
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Critical Points

Interval Analysis

Interval analysis involves examining the behavior of a function within a specific range of x-values. For the interval −2 < x < 2, it is crucial to analyze the derivative's behavior to determine where it reaches its minimum value, considering both critical points and the interval's boundaries.
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Finding Area Between Curves that Cross on the Interval
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


In Exercises 51–54,


b. Graph y = f(x) and y = f'(x) side by side using separate sets of coordinate axes, and answer the following questions.


y = x⁴/4

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Average single-family home prices P (in thousands of dollars) in Sacramento, California, are shown in the accompanying figure from the beginning of 2006 through the end of 2015.



b. Estimate home prices at the end of

i) 2007 ii) 2012 iii) 2015

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Textbook Question

Motion Along a Coordinate Line


Exercises 1–6 give the positions s = f(t) of a body moving on a coordinate line, with s in meters and t in seconds.


b. Find the body’s speed and acceleration at the endpoints of the interval.


s = 25/t² − 5/t, 1 ≤ t ≤ 5

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Textbook Question

Temperature The given graph shows the outside temperature T in °F, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

b. At what time does the temperature increase most rapidly? Decrease most rapidly? What is the rate for each of those times?

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Textbook Question

Common linear approximations at x = 0 Find the linearizations of the following functions at x = 0.


b. cos x

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Textbook Question

Suppose that functions ƒ(x) and g(x) and their first derivatives have the following values at x = 0 and x = 1.


x ƒ(x) g(x) ƒ'(x) g'(x)

0 1 1 -3 1/2

1 3 5 1/2 -4


Find the first derivatives of the following combinations at the given value of x.


b. ƒ(x)g²(x), x = 0

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