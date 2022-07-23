Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51–54,
b. Graph y = f(x) and y = f'(x) side by side using separate sets of coordinate axes, and answer the following questions.
y = x⁴/4
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51–54,
b. Graph y = f(x) and y = f'(x) side by side using separate sets of coordinate axes, and answer the following questions.
y = x⁴/4
Average single-family home prices P (in thousands of dollars) in Sacramento, California, are shown in the accompanying figure from the beginning of 2006 through the end of 2015.
b. Estimate home prices at the end of
i) 2007 ii) 2012 iii) 2015
Motion Along a Coordinate Line
Exercises 1–6 give the positions s = f(t) of a body moving on a coordinate line, with s in meters and t in seconds.
b. Find the body’s speed and acceleration at the endpoints of the interval.
s = 25/t² − 5/t, 1 ≤ t ≤ 5
Temperature The given graph shows the outside temperature T in °F, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
b. At what time does the temperature increase most rapidly? Decrease most rapidly? What is the rate for each of those times?
Common linear approximations at x = 0 Find the linearizations of the following functions at x = 0.
b. cos x
Suppose that functions ƒ(x) and g(x) and their first derivatives have the following values at x = 0 and x = 1.
x ƒ(x) g(x) ƒ'(x) g'(x)
0 1 1 -3 1/2
1 3 5 1/2 -4
Find the first derivatives of the following combinations at the given value of x.
b. ƒ(x)g²(x), x = 0