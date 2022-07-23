Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(cscθ cotθ) / 2 dθ
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(cscθ cotθ) / 2 dθ
Business and Economics
62. Production level Suppose that c(x)=x^3-20x^2 + 20,000x is the cost of manufacturing x items. Find a production level that will minimize the average cost of making x items.
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.
f(x) = {x² − x, −2 ≤ x ≤−1
2x² − 3x − 3, −1 < x ≤ 0
Absolute Extrema on Finite Closed Intervals
In Exercises 21–36, find the absolute maximum and minimum values of each function on the given interval. Then graph the function. Identify the points on the graph where the absolute extrema occur, and include their coordinates.
g(x) = √(4 − x²), −2 ≤ x ≤ 1
The 8-ft wall shown here stands 27 ft from the building. Find the length of the shortest straight beam that will reach to the side of the building from the ground outside the wall.
Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Verify the formulas in Exercises 57–62 by differentiation.
∫csc²((x − 1)/3)dx = −3cot((x − 1)/3) + C