Sketch the graphs of the rational functions in Exercises 53–60.
𝓍²
y = ------------------
𝓍² ― 4
Sketch the graphs of the rational functions in Exercises 53–60.
𝓍²
y = ------------------
𝓍² ― 4
56. Airplane landing path An airplane is flying at altitude H when it begins its descent to an airport runway that is at horizontal ground distance L from the airplane, as shown in the accompanying figure. Assume that the landing path of the airplane is the graph of a cubic polynomial function y = ax^3+bx^2+cx+d, where y(-L)= H and y(0)=0.
a. What is dy/dx at x = 0?
b. What is dy/dx at x = -L?
c. Use the values for dy/dx at x = 0 and x =- L together with y(0) = 0 and y(-L) = H to show that y(x)=H[2(x/L)^3+3(x/L)^2]
Absolute Extrema on Finite Closed Intervals
In Exercises 21–36, find the absolute maximum and minimum values of each function on the given interval. Then graph the function. Identify the points on the graph where the absolute extrema occur, and include their coordinates.
g(x) = √(4 − x²), −2 ≤ x ≤ 1
Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Verify the formulas in Exercises 57–62 by differentiation.
∫csc²((x − 1)/3)dx = −3cot((x − 1)/3) + C
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.
f(x) = {sinx / x, −π ≤ x < 0
0, x = 0
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫2x(1 − x⁻³) dx