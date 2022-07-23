Each of Exercises 67–88 gives the first derivative of a continuous function y=f(x). Find y'' and then use Steps 2–4 of the graphing procedure described in this section to sketch the general shape of the graph of f.
69. y' = x(x - 3)²
Each of Exercises 67–88 gives the first derivative of a continuous function y=f(x). Find y'' and then use Steps 2–4 of the graphing procedure described in this section to sketch the general shape of the graph of f.
69. y' = x(x - 3)²
In Exercises 1–10, find the extreme values (absolute and local) of the function over its natural domain, and where they occur.
y = (𝓍 + 1) / (𝓍² + 2𝓍 + 2)
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
dy/dx = 2x − 7, y(2) = 0
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 19–40:
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
g(x) = x√8 − x²
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(√x + ³√x) dx
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(t√t + √t) / t² dt