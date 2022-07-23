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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.5.6
Chapter 4, Problem 4.5.6

6. You are planning to close off a corner of the first quadrant with a line segment 20 units long running from (a, 0) to (0,b). Show that the area of the triangle enclosed by the segment is largest when a = b.

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First, understand that the line segment forms a right triangle with the x-axis and y-axis. The vertices of the triangle are (0,0), (a,0), and (0,b).
The length of the line segment is given as 20 units. Using the distance formula, we have \( \sqrt{a^2 + b^2} = 20 \).
The area \( A \) of the triangle can be expressed as \( A = \frac{1}{2}ab \).
To find the maximum area, express \( b \) in terms of \( a \) using the equation from the distance formula: \( b = \sqrt{400 - a^2} \). Substitute this into the area formula to get \( A(a) = \frac{1}{2}a\sqrt{400 - a^2} \).
Differentiate \( A(a) \) with respect to \( a \) and set the derivative equal to zero to find the critical points. Solve for \( a \) and verify that the area is maximized when \( a = b \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equation of a Line

The equation of a line in the coordinate plane can be expressed in the form y = mx + c, where m is the slope and c is the y-intercept. For a line segment from (a, 0) to (0, b), the slope is -b/a, and the equation becomes y = (-b/a)x + b. Understanding this helps in determining the line's position and its intersection with the axes.
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Equations of Tangent Lines

Area of a Triangle

The area of a triangle can be calculated using the formula (1/2) * base * height. In this context, the base and height are the x and y intercepts of the line segment, which are a and b, respectively. Thus, the area of the triangle formed is (1/2) * a * b, which is crucial for determining when this area is maximized.
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Finding Area When Bounds Are Not Given

Optimization

Optimization involves finding the maximum or minimum value of a function. Here, we need to maximize the area of the triangle, A = (1/2) * a * b, subject to the constraint that the line segment's length is 20 units, which gives the equation a^2 + b^2 = 400. Using calculus, particularly the method of Lagrange multipliers or substitution, helps find the optimal values of a and b.
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Intro to Applied Optimization: Maximizing Area
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Each of Exercises 67–88 gives the first derivative of a continuous function y=f(x). Find y'' and then use Steps 2–4 of the graphing procedure described in this section to sketch the general shape of the graph of f.

69. y' = x(x - 3)²

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–10, find the extreme values (absolute and local) of the function over its natural domain, and where they occur.


y = (𝓍 + 1) / (𝓍² + 2𝓍 + 2)

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Textbook Question

Initial Value Problems


Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.


dy/dx = 2x − 7, y(2) = 0

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Textbook Question

Identifying Extrema


In Exercises 19–40:


a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.


b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.


g(x) = x√8 − x²

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Textbook Question

Finding Indefinite Integrals


In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.


∫(√x + ³√x) dx

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Textbook Question

Finding Indefinite Integrals


In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.


∫(t√t + √t) / t² dt

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