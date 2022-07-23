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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.7.71
Chapter 4, Problem 4.7.71

Initial Value Problems


Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.


dy/dx = 2x − 7, y(2) = 0

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Textbook Question

Each of Exercises 67–88 gives the first derivative of a continuous function y=f(x). Find y'' and then use Steps 2–4 of the graphing procedure described in this section to sketch the general shape of the graph of f.

69. y' = x(x - 3)²

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Textbook Question

6. You are planning to close off a corner of the first quadrant with a line segment 20 units long running from (a, 0) to (0,b). Show that the area of the triangle enclosed by the segment is largest when a = b.

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Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


Determine the values of constants a and b so that f(x) = ax² + bx has an absolute maximum at the point (1,2).

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Textbook Question

30. Find a positive number for which the sum of its reciprocal and four times its square is the smallest possible.

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Textbook Question

Finding Functions from Derivatives


Suppose that f(0) = 5 and that f'(x) = 2 for all x. Must f(x) = 2x + 5 for all x? Give reasons for your answer.

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Textbook Question

Identifying Extrema


In Exercises 19–40:


a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.


b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.


g(x) = x√8 − x²

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