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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.7.109a
Chapter 4, Problem 4.7.109a

Applications


Suppose that f(x) = d/dx (1 − √x) and g(x) = d/dx (x + 2).


Find:


∫f(x) dx

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Textbook Question

Finding Indefinite Integrals

Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.

∫ sec² s/10 ds

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Textbook Question

Checking Antiderivative Formulas


Right, or wrong? Say which for each formula and give a brief reason for each answer.


∫√(2x + 1) dx = √(x² + x +C)

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Textbook Question

Finding Indefinite Integrals

Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.

∫ 1/( r + 5)²dr

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Textbook Question

Identifying Extrema


In Exercises 41–52:


a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.


f(t) = 12t − t³, −3 ≤ t < ∞

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Textbook Question

Finding Antiderivatives

In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.

2x

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Textbook Question

Identifying Extrema


In Exercises 63 and 64, the graph of f' is given. Assume that f has domain (-2, 2).


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a. Either use the graph to determine which intervals f is increasing on and which intervals f is decreasing on, or explain why this information cannot be determined from the graph.

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