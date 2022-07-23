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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.PE.83
Chapter 4, Problem 4.PE.83

Finding Indefinite Integrals
Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.

∫ sec² s/10 ds

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Textbook Question

Initial Value Problems

Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 89–92.


dy/dx = (𝓍 + 1/𝓍)² , y(1)= 1

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Textbook Question

Initial Value Problems

Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 89–92.

d^3 r/dt^3 = - cos t; r''(0) = r'(0) = 0 , r(0) = -1

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Textbook Question

Applications


Suppose that f(x) = d/dx (1 − √x) and g(x) = d/dx (x + 2).


Find:


∫f(x) dx

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Textbook Question

Checking Antiderivative Formulas


Right, or wrong? Say which for each formula and give a brief reason for each answer.


∫√(2x + 1) dx = √(x² + x +C)

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Textbook Question

Finding Indefinite Integrals

Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.

∫ 1/( r + 5)²dr

31
views
Textbook Question

Finding Indefinite Integrals

Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.

∫ (𝓍³ + 5𝓍 ―7) d𝓍

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