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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.7.64a
Chapter 4, Problem 4.7.64a

Checking Antiderivative Formulas


Right, or wrong? Say which for each formula and give a brief reason for each answer.


∫tanθ sec²θ dθ = sec³θ / 3 + C

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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identifying Extrema


In Exercises 41–52:


a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.


g(x) = −x² − 6x − 9,−4 ≤ x < ∞

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Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


Sketch the graph of a differentiable function y = f(x) that has a local minimum at (1, 1) and a local maximum at (3, 3).

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Textbook Question

Finding displacement from an antiderivative of velocity


a. Suppose that the velocity of a body moving along the s-axis is


ds/dt = v = 9.8t − 3.


i. Find the body’s displacement over the time interval from t = 1 to t = 3 given that s = 5 when t = 0.

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Textbook Question

Finding Antiderivatives

In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.

πcos πx

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Textbook Question

Analyzing Functions from Derivatives


Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:


a. What are the critical points of f?


f′(x) = 1− 4/x², x ≠ 0

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Textbook Question

Finding Antiderivatives

In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.

−πsin πx

29
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