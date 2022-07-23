Theory and Examples
Sketch the graph of a differentiable function y = f(x) that has a local minimum at (1, 1) and a local maximum at (3, 3).
Theory and Examples
Sketch the graph of a differentiable function y = f(x) that has a local minimum at (1, 1) and a local maximum at (3, 3).
Finding displacement from an antiderivative of velocity
a. Suppose that the velocity of a body moving along the s-axis is
ds/dt = v = 9.8t − 3.
i. Find the body’s displacement over the time interval from t = 1 to t = 3 given that s = 5 when t = 0.
Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Right, or wrong? Say which for each formula and give a brief reason for each answer.
∫tanθ sec²θ dθ = sec³θ / 3 + C
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 63 and 64, the graph of f' is given. Assume that f has domain (-2, 2).
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a. Either use the graph to determine which intervals f is increasing on and which intervals f is decreasing on, or explain why this information cannot be determined from the graph.
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
−πsin πx
Analyzing Functions from Derivatives
Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:
a. What are the critical points of f?
f′(x) = x(x − 1)