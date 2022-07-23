Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 19–40:
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
f(x) = x − 6√(x − 1)
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 19–40:
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
f(x) = x − 6√(x − 1)
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 15–18:
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local and absolute extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
26. Constructing cylinders Compare the answers to the following two construction problems.
a. A rectangular sheet of perimeter 36 cm and dimensions x cm by y cm is to be rolled into a cylinder as shown in part (a) of the figure. What values of x and y give the largest volume?
b. The same sheet is to be revolved about one of the sides of length y to sweep out the cylinder as shown in part (b) of the figure. What values of x and y give the largest volume?
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107. Marginal cost The accompanying graph shows the hypothetical cost c=f(x) of manufacturing x items. At approximately what production level does the marginal cost change from decreasing to increasing?
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 53 and 54, show that the function has neither an absolute minimum nor an absolute maximum on its natural domain.
y = x¹¹ + x³ + x − 5
Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.
7. y=sin|x|, -2π≤x≤2π