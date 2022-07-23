Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 15–18:
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local and absolute extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 15–18:
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local and absolute extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
107. Marginal cost The accompanying graph shows the hypothetical cost c=f(x) of manufacturing x items. At approximately what production level does the marginal cost change from decreasing to increasing?
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 53 and 54, show that the function has neither an absolute minimum nor an absolute maximum on its natural domain.
y = x¹¹ + x³ + x − 5
Motion with constant acceleration The standard equation for the position s of a body moving with a constant acceleration a along a coordinate line is s = (a/2)t² + v₀t + s₀, where v₀ and s₀ are the body’s velocity and position at time t = 0. Derive this equation by solving the initial value problem
Differential equation: d²s/dt² = a
Initial conditions: ds/dt = v₀ and s = s₀ when t=0.
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Find the value or values of c that satisfy the equation (f(b) − f(a)) / (b − a) = f′(c) in the conclusion of the Mean Value Theorem for the functions and intervals in Exercises 1–6.
f(x) =√(x − 1), [1, 3]
Applications
A marathoner ran the 26.2-mi New York City Marathon in 2.2 hours. Show that at least twice the marathoner was running at exactly 11 mph, assuming the initial and final speeds are zero.