Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
-(1/3)x⁻⁴ᐟ³
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
-(1/3)x⁻⁴ᐟ³
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
x² − 2x + 1
Analyzing Functions from Derivatives
Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:
c. At what points, if any, does f assume local maximum or minimum values?
f′(x) = x(x − 1)
Dependence on Initial Point
8. Using the function shown in the figure, and, for each initial estimate x_0, determine graphically what happens to the sequence of Newton’s method approximations
c. x_0=2
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
sin πx − 3sin 3x
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
2 - 5 / x²