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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.7.7c
Chapter 4, Problem 4.7.7c

Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
√x + 1/√x

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Textbook Question

Finding Antiderivatives

In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.

-(1/3)x⁻⁴ᐟ³

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Textbook Question

Finding Antiderivatives

In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.

x² − 2x + 1

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Textbook Question

Analyzing Functions from Derivatives


Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:


c. At what points, if any, does f assume local maximum or minimum values?


f′(x) = x(x − 1)

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Textbook Question

Dependence on Initial Point

8. Using the function shown in the figure, and, for each initial estimate x_0, determine graphically what happens to the sequence of Newton’s method approximations

c. x_0=2

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Textbook Question

Finding Antiderivatives

In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.

sin πx − 3sin 3x

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Textbook Question

Finding Antiderivatives

In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.

2 - 5 / x²

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