Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
-(1/3)x⁻⁴ᐟ³
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
-(1/3)x⁻⁴ᐟ³
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
√x + 1/√x
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
x² − 2x + 1
Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Right, or wrong? Say which for each formula and give a brief reason for each answer.
∫tanθ sec²θ dθ = (1/2) sec²θ + C
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
−π csc (πx/2) cot (πx/2)
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
sin πx − 3sin 3x