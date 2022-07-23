Finding Extreme Values
In Exercises 1–10, find the extreme values (absolute and local) of the function over its natural domain, and where they occur.
y = 𝓍³ ― 2𝓍 + 4
Finding Extreme Values
In Exercises 1–10, find the extreme values (absolute and local) of the function over its natural domain, and where they occur.
y = 𝓍³ ― 2𝓍 + 4
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 19–40:
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
f(x) = x³ / (3x² + 1)
"Roots (Zeros) Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero
Absolute Extrema on Finite Closed Intervals
In Exercises 37–40, find the function’s absolute maximum and minimum values and say where they occur.
f(x) = x⁴ᐟ³, −1 ≤ x ≤ 8
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
y⁽⁴⁾ = −sin t + cos t;
y′′′(0) =7, y′′(0) = y′(0) = −1, y(0) = 0
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Find the value or values of c that satisfy the equation (f(b) − f(a)) / (b − a) = f′(c) in the conclusion of the Mean Value Theorem for the functions and intervals in Exercises 1–6.
g(x) = {x³, −2 ≤ x ≤ 0
x², 0 < x ≤ 2