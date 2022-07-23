117. Suppose that the second derivative of the function y = f(x) isy" =(x+1)(x-2).
For what x-values does the graph of f have an inflection point?
117. Suppose that the second derivative of the function y = f(x) isy" =(x+1)(x-2).
For what x-values does the graph of f have an inflection point?
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
dv/dt = (1/2)sec t tan t, v(0) = 1
Finding Critical Points
In Exercises 41–50, determine all critical points and all domain endpoints for each function.
y = x² + 2/x
"Roots (Zeros) Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
y⁽⁴⁾ = −sin t + cos t;
y′′′(0) =7, y′′(0) = y′(0) = −1, y(0) = 0
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Find the value or values of c that satisfy the equation (f(b) − f(a)) / (b − a) = f′(c) in the conclusion of the Mean Value Theorem for the functions and intervals in Exercises 1–6.
g(x) = {x³, −2 ≤ x ≤ 0
x², 0 < x ≤ 2