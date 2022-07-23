As a result of a heavy rain, the volume of water in a reservoir increased by 1400 acre-ft in 24 hours. Show that at some instant during that period the reservoir’s volume was increasing at a rate in excess of 225,000 gal/min. (An acre-foot is 43,560 ft³, the volume that would cover 1 acre to the depth of 1 ft. A cubic foot holds 7.48 gal.)