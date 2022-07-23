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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 31a
Chapter 4, Problem 31a

Finding Functions from Derivatives


In Exercises 31–36, find all possible functions with the given derivative.


a. y′ = x

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1
To find the original function from its derivative, we need to perform integration. The given derivative is \( y' = x \).
Integrate the derivative \( y' = x \) with respect to \( x \). This means we need to find \( \int x \, dx \).
The integral of \( x \) with respect to \( x \) is \( \frac{x^2}{2} \). This is because the power rule for integration states that \( \int x^n \, dx = \frac{x^{n+1}}{n+1} + C \), where \( C \) is the constant of integration.
After integrating, we have \( y = \frac{x^2}{2} + C \), where \( C \) is an arbitrary constant. This represents the family of functions whose derivative is \( x \).
The constant \( C \) can be any real number, which means there are infinitely many functions that satisfy the given derivative, each differing by a constant.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antiderivatives

An antiderivative of a function is another function whose derivative is the original function. To find a function from its derivative, you need to determine its antiderivative. For example, if y' = x, the antiderivative of x is (1/2)x^2 plus a constant C, representing all possible functions with the given derivative.
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Antiderivatives

Integration

Integration is the process of finding the antiderivative of a function. It involves calculating the integral of the function, which can be indefinite or definite. In this context, finding the indefinite integral of y' = x will yield the general form of the function y = (1/2)x^2 + C, where C is an arbitrary constant.
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Introduction to Indefinite Integrals

Constant of Integration

The constant of integration, denoted as C, arises when computing indefinite integrals. It represents an infinite number of possible functions that differ by a constant. When finding functions from derivatives, this constant accounts for all vertical shifts of the antiderivative, ensuring the solution encompasses all possible functions with the given derivative.
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Introduction to Indefinite Integrals
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Finding Functions from Derivatives


Suppose that f'(x) = 2x for all x. Find f(2) if


a. f(0) = 0

190
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.

33. y = (x² - x + 1) / (x - 1)

155
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Textbook Question

Finding Functions from Derivatives


In Exercises 31–36, find all possible functions with the given derivative.


b. y′ = x²

204
views
Textbook Question

Finding Functions from Derivatives


In Exercises 31–36, find all possible functions with the given derivative.


a. y′ = −1 / x²

207
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.

30. y = (x² - 4) / (x² - 2)

97
views
Textbook Question

Finding Functions from Derivatives


Suppose that f'(x) = 2x for all x. Find f(2) if


b. f(1) = 0

247
views