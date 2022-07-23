Finding Extrema from Graphs
In Exercises 11–14, match the table with a graph.
Finding Extrema from Graphs
In Exercises 11–14, match the table with a graph.
Each of Exercises 67–88 gives the first derivative of a continuous function y=f(x). Find y'' and then use Steps 2–4 of the graphing procedure described in this section to sketch the general shape of the graph of f.
85. y' = x^(-2/3) (x - 1)
35. Determine the dimensions of the rectangle of largest area that can be inscribed in the right triangle shown in the accompanying figure.
41. Among all triangles in the first quadrant formed by the x-axis, the y-axis, and tangent lines to the graph of y=3x-x^2, what is the smallest possible area?
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.
f(x) = x⁴ᐟ⁵, [0, 1]
Find values of a and b such that the function
ƒ(𝓍) = (a𝓍 + b) / 𝓍² ―1)
has a local extreme value of 1 at 𝓍 = 3. Is this extreme value a local maximum or a local minimum? Give reasons for your answer.