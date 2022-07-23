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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.7.23
Chapter 4, Problem 4.7.23

Finding Indefinite Integrals


In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.


∫(1/x² − x² − 1/3) dx

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Textbook Question

Finding Extrema from Graphs


In Exercises 11–14, match the table with a graph.


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Textbook Question

Each of Exercises 67–88 gives the first derivative of a continuous function y=f(x). Find y'' and then use Steps 2–4 of the graphing procedure described in this section to sketch the general shape of the graph of f.

85. y' = x^(-2/3) (x - 1)

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Textbook Question

35. Determine the dimensions of the rectangle of largest area that can be inscribed in the right triangle shown in the accompanying figure.

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Textbook Question

41. Among all triangles in the first quadrant formed by the x-axis, the y-axis, and tangent lines to the graph of y=3x-x^2, what is the smallest possible area?

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Textbook Question

Checking the Mean Value Theorem


Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.


f(x) = x⁴ᐟ⁵, [0, 1]

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Textbook Question

Find values of a and b such that the function


ƒ(𝓍) = (a𝓍 + b) / 𝓍² ―1)


has a local extreme value of 1 at 𝓍 = 3. Is this extreme value a local maximum or a local minimum? Give reasons for your answer.

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