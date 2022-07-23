Each of Exercises 67–88 gives the first derivative of a continuous function y=f(x). Find y'' and then use Steps 2–4 of the graphing procedure described in this section to sketch the general shape of the graph of f.
85. y' = x^(-2/3) (x - 1)
Each of Exercises 67–88 gives the first derivative of a continuous function y=f(x). Find y'' and then use Steps 2–4 of the graphing procedure described in this section to sketch the general shape of the graph of f.
85. y' = x^(-2/3) (x - 1)
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(1/x² − x² − 1/3) dx
35. Determine the dimensions of the rectangle of largest area that can be inscribed in the right triangle shown in the accompanying figure.
Finding Critical Points
In Exercises 41–50, determine all critical points and all domain endpoints for each function.
f(x) = x(4 − x)³
22. A window is in the form of a rectangle surmounted by a semicircle. The rectangle is of clear glass, whereas the semicircle is of tinted glass that transmits only half as much light per unit area as clear glass does. The total perimeter is fixed. Find the proportions of the window that will admit the most light. Neglect the thickness of the frame.
" style="" width="180">
Find values of a and b such that the function
ƒ(𝓍) = (a𝓍 + b) / 𝓍² ―1)
has a local extreme value of 1 at 𝓍 = 3. Is this extreme value a local maximum or a local minimum? Give reasons for your answer.