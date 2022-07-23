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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.7.43
Chapter 4, Problem 4.7.43

Finding Indefinite Integrals


In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.


∫(4secx tanx − 2 sec²x)dx

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Textbook Question

Roots (Zeros)


Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.


r(θ) = 2θ − cos²θ + √2, (−∞, ∞)

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Textbook Question

Finding Extrema from Graphs


In Exercises 15–20, sketch the graph of each function and determine whether the function has any absolute extreme values on its domain. Explain how your answer is consistent with Theorem 1.


g(x) = {−x, 0 ≤ x < 1

x − 1, 1 ≤ x ≤ 2

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Textbook Question

Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.

5. y=x+sin(2x), -2π/3≤x≤2π/3

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Textbook Question

Roots (Zeros)


Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.


g(t) = 1/(1 − t) + √(1 + t) − 3.1, (−1, 1)

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Textbook Question

Initial Value Problems


Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.


ds/dt = 1 + cos t, s(0) = 4

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Textbook Question

109. Suppose the derivative of the function y = f(x) is

y'=(x-1)^2(x-2).

At what points, if any, does the graph of f have a local minimum, local maximum, or

point of inflection? (Hint: Draw the sign pattern for y'.)

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