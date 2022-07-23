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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.7.77
Chapter 4, Problem 4.7.77

Initial Value Problems


Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.


ds/dt = 1 + cos t, s(0) = 4

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Textbook Question

Finding Indefinite Integrals


In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.


∫(4secx tanx − 2 sec²x)dx

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Textbook Question

Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.

5. y=x+sin(2x), -2π/3≤x≤2π/3

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Textbook Question

Roots (Zeros)


Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.


g(t) = 1/(1 − t) + √(1 + t) − 3.1, (−1, 1)

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Textbook Question

Root Finding

5. Use Newton's method to find the positive fourth root of 2 by solving the equation x^4 -2 = 0. Start with x_0 = 1 and find x_2.

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Textbook Question

Sketch the graphs of the rational functions in Exercises 53–60.


𝓍⁴ ― 1

y = ------------------

𝓍²

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Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


In Exercises 53 and 54, show that the function has neither an absolute minimum nor an absolute maximum on its natural domain.


y = 3x + tan x

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