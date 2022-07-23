Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(4secx tanx − 2 sec²x)dx
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(4secx tanx − 2 sec²x)dx
Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.
5. y=x+sin(2x), -2π/3≤x≤2π/3
Roots (Zeros)
Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.
g(t) = 1/(1 − t) + √(1 + t) − 3.1, (−1, 1)
Root Finding
5. Use Newton's method to find the positive fourth root of 2 by solving the equation x^4 -2 = 0. Start with x_0 = 1 and find x_2.
Sketch the graphs of the rational functions in Exercises 53–60.
𝓍⁴ ― 1
y = ------------------
𝓍²
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 53 and 54, show that the function has neither an absolute minimum nor an absolute maximum on its natural domain.
y = 3x + tan x