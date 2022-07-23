Finding Extreme Values
In Exercises 1–10, find the extreme values (absolute and local) of the function over its natural domain, and where they occur.
y = 𝓍³ ― 2𝓍 + 4
Finding Extreme Values
In Exercises 1–10, find the extreme values (absolute and local) of the function over its natural domain, and where they occur.
y = 𝓍³ ― 2𝓍 + 4
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.
f(x) = √(x(1 − x)), [0, 1]
Absolute Extrema on Finite Closed Intervals
In Exercises 37–40, find the function’s absolute maximum and minimum values and say where they occur.
f(x) = x⁴ᐟ³, −1 ≤ x ≤ 8
Business and Economics
60. Production level Prove that the production level (if any) at which average cost is smallest is a level at which the average cost equals marginal cost.
Roots (Zeros)
Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.
g(t) = √t + √(1 + t) − 4, (0, ∞)
Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Right, or wrong? Give a brief reason why.
∫−15(x + 3)² / (x − 2)⁴ dx = ((x + 3)/(x − 2))³ + C