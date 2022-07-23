Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.4.53
Chapter 4, Problem 4.4.53

In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.
53. y = x * √(8 - x²)

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the domain of the function y = x * √(8 - x²). The expression under the square root, 8 - x², must be non-negative. Solve the inequality 8 - x² ≥ 0 to find the domain.
Next, find the first derivative of the function to identify critical points. Use the product rule and chain rule to differentiate y = x * √(8 - x²). Set the derivative equal to zero to find critical points, which may correspond to local extreme points.
Determine the second derivative to find inflection points. Differentiate the first derivative to obtain the second derivative. Set the second derivative equal to zero and solve for x to find potential inflection points.
Evaluate the function at the critical points and endpoints of the domain to find local extreme points. Compare these values to determine if they are local maxima or minima.
Finally, evaluate the function at the critical points and endpoints of the domain to find absolute extreme points. Compare these values to determine the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function within the domain.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
18m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Functions

Graphing functions involves plotting the curve of a function on a coordinate plane to visualize its behavior. This includes identifying key features such as intercepts, asymptotes, and the general shape of the graph. Understanding how to graph functions is essential for analyzing their properties and behavior over different intervals.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Local Extreme Points

Local extreme points are points on the graph where the function reaches a local maximum or minimum. These occur where the derivative of the function equals zero or is undefined, indicating a change in direction. Identifying these points helps in understanding the function's behavior in specific regions and is crucial for optimization problems.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points

Inflection Points

Inflection points are points on the graph where the curvature changes direction, from concave up to concave down or vice versa. These are found by analyzing the second derivative of the function. Inflection points provide insight into the function's concavity and are important for understanding the overall shape and behavior of the graph.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Finding Extreme Values

In Exercises 1–10, find the extreme values (absolute and local) of the function over its natural domain, and where they occur.


y = 𝓍³ ― 2𝓍 + 4

206
views
Textbook Question

Checking the Mean Value Theorem


Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.


f(x) = √(x(1 − x)), [0, 1]

188
views
Textbook Question

Absolute Extrema on Finite Closed Intervals


In Exercises 37–40, find the function’s absolute maximum and minimum values and say where they occur.


f(x) = x⁴ᐟ³, −1 ≤ x ≤ 8

189
views
Textbook Question

Business and Economics

60. Production level Prove that the production level (if any) at which average cost is smallest is a level at which the average cost equals marginal cost.

229
views
Textbook Question

Roots (Zeros)


Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.


g(t) = √t + √(1 + t) − 4, (0, ∞)

176
views
Textbook Question

Checking Antiderivative Formulas


Right, or wrong? Give a brief reason why.


∫−15(x + 3)² / (x − 2)⁴ dx = ((x + 3)/(x − 2))³ + C

28
views