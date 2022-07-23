Applications
Liftoff from Earth A rocket lifts off the surface of Earth with a constant acceleration of 20 m/sec². How fast will the rocket be going 1 min later?
Applications
Liftoff from Earth A rocket lifts off the surface of Earth with a constant acceleration of 20 m/sec². How fast will the rocket be going 1 min later?
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 19–40:
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
f(x) = (x² − 3) / (x − 2), x ≠ 2
In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.
53. y = x * √(8 - x²)
Roots (Zeros)
Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.
g(t) = √t + √(1 + t) − 4, (0, ∞)
93. The accompanying figure shows a portion of the graph of a twice-differentiable function y=f(x). At each of the five labeled points, classify y' and \(\y\)'' as positive, negative, or zero.
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Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Right, or wrong? Give a brief reason why.
∫−15(x + 3)² / (x − 2)⁴ dx = ((x + 3)/(x − 2))³ + C