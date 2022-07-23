Continuity

Continuity of a function on a closed interval [a, b] means that the function does not have any breaks, jumps, or holes in the interval. For the Mean Value Theorem to apply, the function must be continuous on [a, b]. In the given function f(x) = √(x(1 − x)), we need to check if it is continuous on [0, 1] by ensuring the expression under the square root is non-negative throughout the interval.