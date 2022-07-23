Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.4.27
Chapter 4, Problem 4.4.27

In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.
y = 1 / (x² - 1)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the domain of the function y = 1 / (x² - 1). The denominator x² - 1 cannot be zero, so solve x² - 1 = 0 to find the values of x where the function is undefined. These values are x = ±1. The domain of the function is all real numbers except x = ±1.
Step 2: Find the first derivative y' to determine critical points and analyze local extrema. Use the quotient rule for differentiation: if y = u/v, then y' = (u'v - uv') / v². Here, u = 1 and v = x² - 1. Compute y' and simplify.
Step 3: Set the first derivative y' equal to zero to find critical points. Solve the resulting equation for x. Also, check where y' is undefined, as these points may correspond to vertical asymptotes or other critical behavior.
Step 4: Find the second derivative y'' to analyze concavity and locate inflection points. Differentiate y' again using the quotient rule. Set y'' = 0 and solve for x to find potential inflection points. Check the sign of y'' on intervals to determine concavity.
Step 5: Identify absolute extrema by evaluating the function at critical points and endpoints of the domain (if applicable). Also, analyze the behavior of the function as x approaches the vertical asymptotes (x = ±1) and as x approaches ±∞ to understand the overall graph shape.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
15m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Rational Functions

Graphing rational functions involves understanding their behavior based on the numerator and denominator. For the function y = 1 / (x² - 1), we identify vertical asymptotes where the denominator is zero, which occurs at x = ±1. Additionally, we analyze the horizontal asymptote, which is determined by the degrees of the numerator and denominator.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Local Extreme Points

Local extreme points are points on the graph where the function reaches a local maximum or minimum. To find these points, we calculate the first derivative of the function and set it to zero to identify critical points. We then use the first or second derivative test to determine whether these points are maxima, minima, or neither.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points

Inflection Points

Inflection points occur where the concavity of the function changes, which can be found by analyzing the second derivative. For the function y = 1 / (x² - 1), we compute the second derivative and set it to zero to find potential inflection points. Evaluating the sign of the second derivative around these points helps confirm whether a change in concavity occurs.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Finding Critical Points


In Exercises 41–50, determine all critical points and all domain endpoints for each function.


f(x) = x(4 − x)³

188
views
Textbook Question

110. Suppose the derivative of the function y = f(x) is

y'=(x-1)^22(x-2)(x-4).

At what points, if any, does the graph of f have a local minimum, local maximum, or

point of inflection?

166
views
Textbook Question

Identifying Extrema


In Exercises 19–40:


a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.


b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.


f(x) = x − 6√(x − 1)

152
views
Textbook Question

Identifying Extrema


In Exercises 15–18:


a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.


b. Identify the function’s local and absolute extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.


206
views
Textbook Question

Finding Functions from Derivatives


In Exercises 37–40, find the function with the given derivative whose graph passes through the point P.


f'(x) = 2x − 1, P(0,0)

190
views
Textbook Question

Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.

7. y=sin|x|, -2π≤x≤2π

182
views