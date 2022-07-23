Finding Critical Points
In Exercises 41–50, determine all critical points and all domain endpoints for each function.
f(x) = x(4 − x)³
Finding Critical Points
In Exercises 41–50, determine all critical points and all domain endpoints for each function.
f(x) = x(4 − x)³
110. Suppose the derivative of the function y = f(x) is
y'=(x-1)^22(x-2)(x-4).
At what points, if any, does the graph of f have a local minimum, local maximum, or
point of inflection?
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 19–40:
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
f(x) = x − 6√(x − 1)
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 15–18:
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local and absolute extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
Finding Functions from Derivatives
In Exercises 37–40, find the function with the given derivative whose graph passes through the point P.
f'(x) = 2x − 1, P(0,0)
Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.
7. y=sin|x|, -2π≤x≤2π