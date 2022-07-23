Integrate the derivative f'(x) = 2x - 1 with respect to x. This means we need to find the indefinite integral of 2x - 1. The integral of 2x is x^2, and the integral of -1 is -x. Therefore, the integral of f'(x) is: ∫(2x - 1) dx = x^2 - x + C, where C is the constant of integration.