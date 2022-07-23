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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.PE.92
Chapter 4, Problem 4.PE.92

Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 89–92.
d^3 r/dt^3 = - cos t; r''(0) = r'(0) = 0 , r(0) = -1

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Initial Value Problems

Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 89–92.


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