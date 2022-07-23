Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 89–92.
dy/dx = (𝓍 + 1/𝓍)² , y(1)= 1
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 89–92.
dy/dx = (𝓍 + 1/𝓍)² , y(1)= 1
Finding Indefinite Integrals
Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫ sec² s/10 ds
Finding Indefinite Integrals
Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫ 1/( r + 5)²dr
Finding Indefinite Integrals
Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫ cos³ 𝓍/2 d𝓍
Finding Indefinite Integrals
Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫ (𝓍³ + 5𝓍 ―7) d𝓍
Finding Indefinite Integrals
Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
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∫ ( 3√ t + 4/t² ) dt