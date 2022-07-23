Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 89–92.
d^3 r/dt^3 = - cos t; r''(0) = r'(0) = 0 , r(0) = -1
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 89–92.
d^3 r/dt^3 = - cos t; r''(0) = r'(0) = 0 , r(0) = -1
Finding Indefinite Integrals
Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫ sec² s/10 ds
Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Right, or wrong? Say which for each formula and give a brief reason for each answer.
∫√(2x + 1) dx = √(x² + x +C)
Finding Indefinite Integrals
Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫ 1/( r + 5)²dr
Finding Indefinite Integrals
Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫ cos³ 𝓍/2 d𝓍
Finding Indefinite Integrals
Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫ (𝓍³ + 5𝓍 ―7) d𝓍