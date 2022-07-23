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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.7.81
Chapter 4, Problem 4.7.81

Initial Value Problems


Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.


dv/dt = (1/2)sec t tan t, v(0) = 1

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Textbook Question

Finding Indefinite Integrals


In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.


∫(sin2x − csc²x)dx

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Textbook Question

Absolute Extrema on Finite Closed Intervals


In Exercises 21–36, find the absolute maximum and minimum values of each function on the given interval. Then graph the function. Identify the points on the graph where the absolute extrema occur, and include their coordinates.


f(x) = (2/3)x − 5, −2 ≤ x ≤ 3

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Textbook Question

117. Suppose that the second derivative of the function y = f(x) isy" =(x+1)(x-2).

For what x-values does the graph of f have an inflection point?

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Textbook Question

Identifying Extrema


In Exercises 19–40:


a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.


b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.


f(x) = x³ / (3x² + 1)

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Textbook Question

Checking the Mean Value Theorem


Find the value or values of c that satisfy the equation (f(b) − f(a)) / (b − a) = f′(c) in the conclusion of the Mean Value Theorem for the functions and intervals in Exercises 1–6.


g(x) = {x³, −2 ≤ x ≤ 0

x², 0 < x ≤ 2

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Textbook Question

Finding Critical Points


In Exercises 41–50, determine all critical points and all domain endpoints for each function.


y = x² − 32√x

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