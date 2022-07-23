Roots (Zeros)
Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.
g(t) = 1/(1 − t) + √(1 + t) − 3.1, (−1, 1)
Roots (Zeros)
Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.
g(t) = 1/(1 − t) + √(1 + t) − 3.1, (−1, 1)
Root Finding
5. Use Newton's method to find the positive fourth root of 2 by solving the equation x^4 -2 = 0. Start with x_0 = 1 and find x_2.
Each of Exercises 67–88 gives the first derivative of a continuous function y=f(x). Find y'' and then use Steps 2–4 of the graphing procedure described in this section to sketch the general shape of the graph of f.
71. y' = x(x² - 12)
119. Find the values of constants a, b, and c such that the graph of y = ax^3 + bx^2 + cx has a
local maximum at x = 3, local minimum at x =- 1, and inflection point at (1, 11).
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
ds/dt = 1 + cos t, s(0) = 4
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 53 and 54, show that the function has neither an absolute minimum nor an absolute maximum on its natural domain.
y = 3x + tan x