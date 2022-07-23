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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.6.5
Chapter 4, Problem 4.6.5

Root Finding
5. Use Newton's method to find the positive fourth root of 2 by solving the equation x^4 -2 = 0. Start with x_0 = 1 and find x_2.

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Step 1: Understand Newton's Method. It is an iterative method to approximate the roots of a real-valued function. The formula is: x_{n+1} = x_n - \(\frac{f(x_n)}{f'(x_n)}\).
Step 2: Define the function and its derivative. For the equation x^4 - 2 = 0, let f(x) = x^4 - 2. The derivative, f'(x), is 4x^3.
Step 3: Start with the initial guess x_0 = 1. Calculate f(x_0) and f'(x_0). Substitute these into the Newton's method formula to find x_1.
Step 4: Calculate x_1 using the formula: x_1 = x_0 - \(\frac{f(x_0)}{f'(x_0)}\). Substitute x_0 = 1, f(x_0) = 1^4 - 2, and f'(x_0) = 4(1)^3.
Step 5: Use x_1 to find x_2. Calculate f(x_1) and f'(x_1), then substitute these into the formula: x_2 = x_1 - \(\frac{f(x_1)}{f'(x_1)}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Method

Newton's Method is an iterative numerical technique used to find approximate solutions to equations. It starts with an initial guess and refines it using the formula x_{n+1} = x_n - f(x_n)/f'(x_n), where f(x) is the function whose root is sought. This method is particularly useful for finding roots of real-valued functions.
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Derivative

The derivative of a function, denoted as f'(x), represents the rate at which the function's value changes with respect to changes in its input. In the context of Newton's Method, the derivative is used to determine the slope of the tangent line at a given point, which helps in approximating the root of the function.
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Convergence of Iterative Methods

Convergence in iterative methods refers to the process of approaching a final value as iterations proceed. For Newton's Method, convergence depends on the choice of the initial guess and the nature of the function. A good initial guess and a well-behaved function can lead to rapid convergence to the actual root.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Each of Exercises 67–88 gives the first derivative of a continuous function y=f(x). Find y'' and then use Steps 2–4 of the graphing procedure described in this section to sketch the general shape of the graph of f.

71. y' = x(x² - 12)

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Textbook Question

Finding Extrema from Graphs


In Exercises 1–6, determine from the graph whether the function has any absolute extreme values on [a, b]. Then explain how your answer is consistent with Theorem 1.


334
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Textbook Question

119. Find the values of constants a, b, and c such that the graph of y = ax^3 + bx^2 + cx has a

local maximum at x = 3, local minimum at x =- 1, and inflection point at (1, 11).

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Textbook Question

Sketch the graphs of the rational functions in Exercises 53–60.


𝓍⁴ ― 1

y = ------------------

𝓍²

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Textbook Question

Initial Value Problems


Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.


ds/dt = 1 + cos t, s(0) = 4

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Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


In Exercises 53 and 54, show that the function has neither an absolute minimum nor an absolute maximum on its natural domain.


y = 3x + tan x

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