Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Right, or wrong? Say which for each formula and give a brief reason for each answer.
∫xsinx dx = -x cos x + C
Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Right, or wrong? Say which for each formula and give a brief reason for each answer.
∫xsinx dx = -x cos x + C
114. Parabolas
b. When is the parabola concave up? Concave down?
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.
Let f(x) = |x³ − 9x|.
b. Does f'(3) exist?
Analyzing Functions from Derivatives
Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:
b. On what open intervals is f increasing or decreasing?
f′(x) = (x − 1)(x + 2)(x − 3)
38. What values of a and b make f(x) = x^3 + ax^2 + bx have
b. a local minimum at x = 4 and a point of inflection at x = 1?
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
x⁷