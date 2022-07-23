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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.4.114b
Chapter 4, Problem 4.4.114b

114. Parabolas
b. When is the parabola concave up? Concave down?

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1
To determine when a parabola is concave up or concave down, we need to look at the second derivative of its equation. A parabola is typically given by the quadratic function \( f(x) = ax^2 + bx + c \).
The second derivative of the function \( f(x) = ax^2 + bx + c \) is \( f''(x) = 2a \). This is a constant value, meaning it does not depend on \( x \).
A parabola is concave up when the second derivative is positive. Therefore, if \( 2a > 0 \), the parabola is concave up. This simplifies to \( a > 0 \).
Conversely, a parabola is concave down when the second derivative is negative. Therefore, if \( 2a < 0 \), the parabola is concave down. This simplifies to \( a < 0 \).
In summary, the concavity of a parabola is determined by the sign of the coefficient \( a \) in the quadratic function. If \( a > 0 \), the parabola is concave up, and if \( a < 0 \), it is concave down.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parabola

A parabola is a U-shaped curve that can open upwards or downwards, defined by a quadratic function of the form y = ax^2 + bx + c. The direction in which the parabola opens is determined by the sign of the coefficient 'a'. If 'a' is positive, the parabola opens upwards; if 'a' is negative, it opens downwards.
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Properties of Parabolas

Concavity

Concavity refers to the direction in which a curve bends. A function is concave up if it bends upwards like a cup, and concave down if it bends downwards like a cap. For a parabola, concavity is determined by the sign of the leading coefficient 'a' in the quadratic equation: positive 'a' indicates concave up, while negative 'a' indicates concave down.
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Determining Concavity Given a Function

Second Derivative Test

The second derivative test is used to determine the concavity of a function. For a quadratic function y = ax^2 + bx + c, the second derivative is a constant, 2a. If 2a > 0, the function is concave up, and if 2a < 0, it is concave down. This test helps in identifying the nature of the parabola's curvature.
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The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Checking Antiderivative Formulas


Right, or wrong? Say which for each formula and give a brief reason for each answer.


∫xsinx dx = -x cos x + C

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Textbook Question

[Technology Exercise] 16. Designing a box with a lid A piece of cardboard measures 10 in. by 15 in. Two equal squares are removed from the corners of a 10-in. side as shown in the figure. Two equal rectangles are removed from the other corners so that the tabs can be folded to form a rectangular box with lid.

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b. Find the domain of V for the problem situation and graph V over this domain.

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Textbook Question

Identifying Extrema


In Exercises 63 and 64, the graph of f' is given. Assume that f has domain (-2, 2).


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b. Either use the graph to determine which intervals f is positive on and which intervals f is negative on, or explain why this information cannot be determined from the graph.

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Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.


Let f(x) = |x³ − 9x|.


b. Does f'(3) exist?

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Textbook Question

Analyzing Functions from Derivatives


Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:



b. On what open intervals is f increasing or decreasing?


f′(x) = (x − 1)(x + 2)(x − 3)

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Textbook Question

Finding Antiderivatives

In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.

x⁷

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