Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Right, or wrong? Say which for each formula and give a brief reason for each answer.
∫xsinx dx = -x cos x + C
Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Right, or wrong? Say which for each formula and give a brief reason for each answer.
∫xsinx dx = -x cos x + C
[Technology Exercise] 16. Designing a box with a lid A piece of cardboard measures 10 in. by 15 in. Two equal squares are removed from the corners of a 10-in. side as shown in the figure. Two equal rectangles are removed from the other corners so that the tabs can be folded to form a rectangular box with lid.
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b. Find the domain of V for the problem situation and graph V over this domain.
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 63 and 64, the graph of f' is given. Assume that f has domain (-2, 2).
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b. Either use the graph to determine which intervals f is positive on and which intervals f is negative on, or explain why this information cannot be determined from the graph.
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.
Let f(x) = |x³ − 9x|.
b. Does f'(3) exist?
Analyzing Functions from Derivatives
Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:
b. On what open intervals is f increasing or decreasing?
f′(x) = (x − 1)(x + 2)(x − 3)
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
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