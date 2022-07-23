[Technology Exercise] 16. Designing a box with a lid A piece of cardboard measures 10 in. by 15 in. Two equal squares are removed from the corners of a 10-in. side as shown in the figure. Two equal rectangles are removed from the other corners so that the tabs can be folded to form a rectangular box with lid.

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b. Find the domain of V for the problem situation and graph V over this domain.