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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.6.26
Chapter 4, Problem 4.6.26

[Technology Exercises] When solving Exercises 14–30, you may need to use appropriate technology (such as a calculator or a computer).
26. Factoring a quartic Find the approximate values of r_1 through r_4 in the factorization
8x^4-14x^3-9x^2+11x-1=8(x-r_1)(x-r_2)(x-r_3)(x-r_4)
Graph of the quartic function y = 8x^4 - 14x^3 - 9x^2 + 11x - 1, showing curves and intercepts on x and y axes.

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Identify the polynomial equation given: \( y = 8x^4 - 14x^3 - 9x^2 + 11x - 1 \). This is a quartic equation, which means it is a polynomial of degree 4.
To factor the quartic polynomial, we need to find its roots, \( r_1, r_2, r_3, \) and \( r_4 \). These roots are the values of \( x \) where the polynomial equals zero.
Use the graph provided to estimate the x-intercepts, which are the approximate roots of the polynomial. The graph shows where the curve crosses the x-axis.
From the graph, observe the approximate x-values where the curve crosses the x-axis. These points are the approximate roots of the polynomial.
Use a calculator or computer software to find more precise values of the roots, if necessary, by solving the equation \( 8x^4 - 14x^3 - 9x^2 + 11x - 1 = 0 \) using numerical methods such as the Newton-Raphson method or other root-finding algorithms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quartic Functions

A quartic function is a polynomial of degree four, which can be expressed in the form f(x) = ax^4 + bx^3 + cx^2 + dx + e, where a, b, c, d, and e are constants and a ≠ 0. The graph of a quartic function can have up to four real roots, and its shape can vary significantly, exhibiting behaviors such as turning points and inflection points.
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Factoring Polynomials

Factoring polynomials involves expressing a polynomial as a product of simpler polynomials or linear factors. For a quartic polynomial, this means finding values r_1, r_2, r_3, and r_4 such that the polynomial can be written as a product of the form a(x - r_1)(x - r_2)(x - r_3)(x - r_4). This process is essential for solving polynomial equations and understanding their roots.
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Roots and Intercepts

The roots of a polynomial are the values of x for which the polynomial equals zero, corresponding to the x-intercepts of its graph. In the context of the quartic function given, finding the approximate values of r_1 through r_4 involves determining where the graph intersects the x-axis. These roots are crucial for understanding the behavior of the polynomial and its factorization.
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Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


Maximum height of a vertically moving body The height of a body moving vertically is given by s = −12gt² + υ₀t + s₀,  g > 0, with s in meters and t in seconds. Find the body’s maximum height.

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Textbook Question

Finding Critical Points


In Exercises 41–50, determine all critical points and all domain endpoints for each function.


y = x − 3x²ᐟ³

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Textbook Question

Roots (Zeros)


Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.


f(x) = x³ + 4x² + 7, (−∞, 0)

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Textbook Question

Checking Antiderivative Formulas


Verify the formulas in Exercises 57–62 by differentiation.


∫(3x + 5)⁻² dx = −(3x + 5)⁻¹/3 + C

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Textbook Question

Finding Indefinite Integrals


In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.


∫(−3csc²x)dx

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Textbook Question

Initial Value Problems

Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.

d³y/dx³ = 6; y″(0) = −8, y′(0) = 0, y(0) = 5

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