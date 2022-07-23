Theory and Examples
Maximum height of a vertically moving body The height of a body moving vertically is given by s = −12gt² + υ₀t + s₀, g > 0, with s in meters and t in seconds. Find the body’s maximum height.
Theory and Examples
Maximum height of a vertically moving body The height of a body moving vertically is given by s = −12gt² + υ₀t + s₀, g > 0, with s in meters and t in seconds. Find the body’s maximum height.
Finding Critical Points
In Exercises 41–50, determine all critical points and all domain endpoints for each function.
y = x − 3x²ᐟ³
Roots (Zeros)
Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.
f(x) = x³ + 4x² + 7, (−∞, 0)
Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Verify the formulas in Exercises 57–62 by differentiation.
∫(3x + 5)⁻² dx = −(3x + 5)⁻¹/3 + C
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(−3csc²x)dx
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
d³y/dx³ = 6; y″(0) = −8, y′(0) = 0, y(0) = 5