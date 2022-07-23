Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(cscθ cotθ) / 2 dθ
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(cscθ cotθ) / 2 dθ
[Technology Exercises] When solving Exercises 14–30, you may need to use appropriate technology (such as a calculator or a computer).
26. Factoring a quartic Find the approximate values of r_1 through r_4 in the factorization
8x^4-14x^3-9x^2+11x-1=8(x-r_1)(x-r_2)(x-r_3)(x-r_4)
Business and Economics
62. Production level Suppose that c(x)=x^3-20x^2 + 20,000x is the cost of manufacturing x items. Find a production level that will minimize the average cost of making x items.
The 8-ft wall shown here stands 27 ft from the building. Find the length of the shortest straight beam that will reach to the side of the building from the ground outside the wall.
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(−3csc²x)dx
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
d³y/dx³ = 6; y″(0) = −8, y′(0) = 0, y(0) = 5