Finding Position from Velocity or Acceleration
Exercises 45–48 give the acceleration a=d²s/dt², initial velocity, and initial position of an object moving on a coordinate line. Find the object’s position at time t.
a = 9.8, v(0) = −3, s(0) = 0
Finding Position from Velocity or Acceleration
Exercises 45–48 give the acceleration a=d²s/dt², initial velocity, and initial position of an object moving on a coordinate line. Find the object’s position at time t.
a = 9.8, v(0) = −3, s(0) = 0
[Technology Exercises] When solving Exercises 14–30, you may need to use appropriate technology (such as a calculator or a computer).
26. Factoring a quartic Find the approximate values of r_1 through r_4 in the factorization
8x^4-14x^3-9x^2+11x-1=8(x-r_1)(x-r_2)(x-r_3)(x-r_4)
Finding Critical Points
In Exercises 41–50, determine all critical points and all domain endpoints for each function.
y = x − 3x²ᐟ³
Roots (Zeros)
Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.
f(x) = x³ + 4x² + 7, (−∞, 0)
Roots (Zeros)
Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.
f(x) = x⁴ + 3x + 1, [−2, −1]
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫csc θ/(csc θ − sin θ) dθ