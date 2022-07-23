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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.7.58
Chapter 4, Problem 4.7.58

Checking Antiderivative Formulas


Verify the formulas in Exercises 57–62 by differentiation.


∫(3x + 5)⁻² dx = −(3x + 5)⁻¹/3 + C

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Textbook Question

Finding Position from Velocity or Acceleration


Exercises 45–48 give the acceleration a=d²s/dt², initial velocity, and initial position of an object moving on a coordinate line. Find the object’s position at time t.


a = 9.8, v(0) = −3, s(0) = 0

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Textbook Question

[Technology Exercises] When solving Exercises 14–30, you may need to use appropriate technology (such as a calculator or a computer).

26. Factoring a quartic Find the approximate values of r_1 through r_4 in the factorization

8x^4-14x^3-9x^2+11x-1=8(x-r_1)(x-r_2)(x-r_3)(x-r_4)

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Textbook Question

Finding Critical Points


In Exercises 41–50, determine all critical points and all domain endpoints for each function.


y = x − 3x²ᐟ³

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Textbook Question

Roots (Zeros)


Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.


f(x) = x³ + 4x² + 7, (−∞, 0)

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Textbook Question

Roots (Zeros)


Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.


f(x) = x⁴ + 3x + 1, [−2, −1]

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Textbook Question

Finding Indefinite Integrals


In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.


∫csc θ/(csc θ − sin θ) dθ

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